DA Davidson Lowers Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target to $4.00

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BOXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Boxed Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOXD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 16,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,951. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Boxed has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxed

About Boxed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boxed during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Boxed during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Boxed during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boxed during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

