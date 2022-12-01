Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in November

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HLTH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Cue Health to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $49,249.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,331 shares of company stock valued at $878,795. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter worth $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter worth $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLTH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.03 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

