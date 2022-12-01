CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

CubeSmart Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after buying an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,934,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

