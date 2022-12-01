CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
CubeSmart Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
