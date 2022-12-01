CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.87. CSP shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 2,068 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 10,415 shares of company stock worth $84,162 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSP in the third quarter valued at $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

