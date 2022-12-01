CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSGS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 209,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,789. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.