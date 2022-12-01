Crypto International Price Tops $0.43 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $238,605.35 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002518 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.55 or 0.06441456 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00503823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.50 or 0.30644888 BTC.

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.45368681 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $246,798.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

