Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,220 shares during the quarter. Cryoport comprises approximately 1.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Cryoport worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cryoport by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,716 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 96,804 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cryoport by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cryoport by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,551. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cryoport Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

