Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

NYSE CPTK remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

