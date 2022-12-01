Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Down 5.3%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $58.50. 3,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

