Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 14,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,815. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $844,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,813.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,028,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,659,754. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.