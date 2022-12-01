Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 22,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,815. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,476,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,446,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,476,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,446,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,028,098 shares of company stock worth $12,659,754. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $2,285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $19,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Recommended Stories

