Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Lowered to CHF 3.80

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,685,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,370. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

