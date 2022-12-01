Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Price Target to GBX 950

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.95) to GBX 950 ($11.36) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPWHF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceres Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $950.00.

Ceres Power Price Performance

CPWHF stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

