Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crawford United Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:CRAWA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

