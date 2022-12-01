Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Crawford United Trading Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:CRAWA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.
About Crawford United
