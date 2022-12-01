Cowen Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $20.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.28.

CHPT stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.65.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

