Cowen Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $195.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.