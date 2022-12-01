Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.14. Couchbase shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1,704 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BASE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.
Couchbase Stock Up 4.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.
Institutional Trading of Couchbase
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Couchbase by 81.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 698.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Further Reading
