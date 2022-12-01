Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.7% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,957,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 3,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,952,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 44.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 6.9 %

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.72.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $37.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $502.19. 115,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,440. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

