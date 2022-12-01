ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

