Continuum Finance Price Tops $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $57,591.47 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

