Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $60.74 million and $2.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,168.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00462474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022888 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00117893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00826827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00660933 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00247794 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

