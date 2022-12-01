Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 650 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

