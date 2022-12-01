Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $717,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38.

