Compound (COMP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.83 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Compound has a market capitalization of $277.97 million and $18.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $38.25 or 0.00223309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00120012 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00061007 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.80753602 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $14,040,113.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.