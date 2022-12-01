Comparing SeqLL (SQL) & The Competition

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SeqLL to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SeqLL has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SeqLL and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeqLL Competitors 182 1019 1605 56 2.54

Earnings & Valuation

SeqLL presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 588.23%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.43%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares SeqLL and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 -$3.70 million -1.28 SeqLL Competitors $1.17 billion $358.66 million -47.14

SeqLL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% SeqLL Competitors -308.24% -27.94% -17.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeqLL peers beat SeqLL on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

