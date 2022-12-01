Comparing LM Funding America (LMFA) and Its Peers

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LM Funding America to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00 LM Funding America Competitors 245 1138 1674 60 2.50

LM Funding America currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 50.41%. Given LM Funding America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America’s competitors have a beta of 6.63, suggesting that their average share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LM Funding America and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $900,000.00 $4.76 million -0.33 LM Funding America Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -5.23

LM Funding America’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -1,563.00% -39.18% -38.35% LM Funding America Competitors -46.23% 6.51% 0.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LM Funding America competitors beat LM Funding America on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

