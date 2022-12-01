Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $52.80. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

Comcast Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95.

Comcast Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3747 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comcast stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:CCZ Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000.

