Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZGet Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $52.80. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

Comcast Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95.

Comcast Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3747 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comcast stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000.

