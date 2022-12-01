Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

