CoinLoan Price Tops $10.26 on Major Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $51.30 million and approximately $178,879.81 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $10.26 or 0.00060586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

