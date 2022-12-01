CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $171.51 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $171.51 million and approximately $328,139.90 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.98 or 0.06369923 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502217 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.36 or 0.30557109 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
