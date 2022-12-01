CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $171.51 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $171.51 million and approximately $328,139.90 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

