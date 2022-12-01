Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $43.00 on Wednesday. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC lowered Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

