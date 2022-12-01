Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to €66.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €66.50 ($68.56) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

NYSE CCEP traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $53.69. 1,172,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,005. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

