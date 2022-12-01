CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 499,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

