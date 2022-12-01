Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,942 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for 1.2% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 54,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,130,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,016. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

