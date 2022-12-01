Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,075 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Clarivate worth $35,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 315,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.