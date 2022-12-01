City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Sells $263,926.80 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $263,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

City Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 735.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

