Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,038 ($12.42) target price on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.54) to GBX 1,000 ($11.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.60) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.77) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.20) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 971.33 ($11.62).

LON:BA opened at GBX 822.60 ($9.84) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 791.03. The stock has a market cap of £25.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,884.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.98), for a total transaction of £1,284,159.84 ($1,536,260.13). Insiders have acquired a total of 57 shares of company stock valued at $44,260 in the last quarter.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

