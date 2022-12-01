Citigroup Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $505.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $425.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Shares of DE stock opened at $441.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.22 and its 200 day moving average is $355.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

