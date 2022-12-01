CIBC Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$205.00 to C$225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.33.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$219.07. 64,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,748. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$222.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 110.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$194.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.63.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

