China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,912,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 4,922,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
CHOLF stock remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. China Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of China Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
About China Oilfield Services
China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.
