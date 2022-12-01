Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 615.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.32.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

