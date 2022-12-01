Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Director Lila A. Jaber Buys 421 Shares

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.