Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.3 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGIFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

