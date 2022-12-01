Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. 299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,106. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

