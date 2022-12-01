Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 5.2% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $106,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.98. 13,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

