Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

