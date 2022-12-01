Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.63.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
