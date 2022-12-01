Chainlink Price Reaches $7.57 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.84 billion and $359.73 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00044185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

