Chainbing (CBG) Price Tops $1.50

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00008769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $757.63 million and approximately $6,346.29 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

