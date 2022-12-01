CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.06

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.06 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 3823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.
CGI Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
See Also
