CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.06

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.06 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 3823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

CGI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

CGI Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CGI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CGI by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CGI by 6.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CGI by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

