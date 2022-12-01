CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Up 30.5% in November

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFIVW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,114 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 660,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter.

